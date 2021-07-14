Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $234,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $841.25.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $958.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $870.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $566.21 and a 52-week high of $965.05. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

