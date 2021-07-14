Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 477,047 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.12% of Xylem worth $212,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $240,289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $236,750.72. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,596 shares of company stock worth $4,655,821 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $121.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

