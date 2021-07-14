Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $199,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avangrid by 44.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avangrid by 96.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Avangrid by 206.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 46,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,347 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 200.6% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

