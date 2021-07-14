Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 271,793 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $243,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after purchasing an additional 504,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.