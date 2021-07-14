Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 171,037 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.64% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $281,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,325,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,936,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $142.16 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

