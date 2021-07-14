Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 1,420.0% in June

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,420.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roscan Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price target on shares of Roscan Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCGCF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

