Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $483.50 and last traded at $480.74, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $481.18.

Specifically, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

