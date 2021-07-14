Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.39. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 12,437,065 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

