Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 253.3% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RMHB stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand management company. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp oil and hemp extract-infused products. It provides products in various categories, including beverage, food, fitness, skin care, and other products. The company offers CBD-infused waters, gummies, water soluble concentrates, tinctures, capsules, triple relief salves, and serenity hemp lotions; naturally flavored citrus and mango energy drinks, low calorie coconut energy lime, and naturally flavored lemonade and black tea; and hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots, as well as high alkaline spring water.

