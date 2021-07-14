Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,938,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,094,000 after buying an additional 14,431,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,198.6% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,895,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after buying an additional 3,595,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after buying an additional 2,329,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,022,537 shares of company stock worth $43,901,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RPRX opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.