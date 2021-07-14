Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 53,700 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $478,451. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

