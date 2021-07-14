Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.97. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roblox will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 642,677 shares of company stock worth $61,039,003.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

