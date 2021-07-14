Robert W. Baird Increases Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $44.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.17 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.11% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

