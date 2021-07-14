Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total value of $11,993,000.00.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,924 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $1,929,414.76.

Coupa Software stock opened at $259.41 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.