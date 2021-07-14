Robert A. Rucker Sells 847,013 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 847,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $6,352,597.50.

NYSE TTSH opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.48. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.