ROAD (ROAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $159,331.93

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $159,331.93 and approximately $8,276.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROAD has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00116468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00153398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,734.54 or 1.00003386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.00932904 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

