RLX Technology Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 21st (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology’s (NYSE:RLX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 21st. RLX Technology had issued 116,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,398,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NYSE RLX opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. RLX Technology has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $8,286,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,389,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

