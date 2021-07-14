RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 52,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

