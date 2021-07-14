RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

