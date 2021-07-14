Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post sales of $32.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.30 million. Riley Exploration Permian posted sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,641.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $124.41 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $148.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REPX shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE REPX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,611. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 6,157 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,769,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $594,903 in the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.