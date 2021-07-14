Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of RICE stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27. Rice Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICE. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

