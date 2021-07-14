Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) Short Interest Update

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 863,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Rice Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rice Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RICE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27. Rice Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.