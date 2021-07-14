Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE:RXN opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Rexnord by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.