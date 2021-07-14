Reviewing Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) and ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) and ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of ATI Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and ATI Physical Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookdale Senior Living $3.54 billion 0.44 $82.02 million $1.09 7.73 ATI Physical Therapy N/A N/A -$13.61 million N/A N/A

Brookdale Senior Living has higher revenue and earnings than ATI Physical Therapy.

Profitability

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and ATI Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookdale Senior Living -12.08% -45.48% -5.32% ATI Physical Therapy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brookdale Senior Living and ATI Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookdale Senior Living 0 2 2 0 2.50 ATI Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.08%. ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.68%. Given ATI Physical Therapy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ATI Physical Therapy is more favorable than Brookdale Senior Living.

Summary

ATI Physical Therapy beats Brookdale Senior Living on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding multi-story communities and freestanding single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity and frail elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer's and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health needs. The Health Care Services segment provides home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 350 communities, leased 301 communities, managed 72 communities on behalf of third parties, and 3 communities for which it has equity interest. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations. The company also offers online physical therapy via its CONNECT platform. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

