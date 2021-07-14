Resources Connection (RGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $448.36 million, a P/E ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

