ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NYSE:RSLS) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc Sells 2,303,469 Shares

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NYSE:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,303,469 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $14,235,438.42. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RSLS stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $32.31.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.