ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NYSE:RSLS) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc Sells 2,303,469 Shares

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NYSE:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,303,469 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $14,235,438.42. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
RSLS stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $32.31.
About ReShape Lifesciences
