Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.34.

Shares of ELD opened at C$12.21 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.93 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66. Insiders have sold a total of 82,754 shares of company stock worth $1,071,531 over the last three months.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

