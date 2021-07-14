Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CME Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CME Group in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $210.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

