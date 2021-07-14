Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FirstCash, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for FirstCash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FCFS stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.88. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in FirstCash by 11.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.