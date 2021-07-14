Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the quarter. Repligen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $287,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 25.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.51. 3,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,234. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 138.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.13. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $120.12 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,158. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

