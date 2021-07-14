RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Head to Head Comparison

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Trean Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $5.17 billion 1.42 $762.41 million $0.12 1,232.50 Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 3.71 $90.77 million $0.74 19.80

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Trean Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenaissanceRe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RenaissanceRe and Trean Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 1 2 2 0 2.20 Trean Insurance Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus price target of $191.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.55%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.97%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than RenaissanceRe.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 10.74% 0.22% 0.05% Trean Insurance Group 40.69% 9.80% 2.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats RenaissanceRe on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

