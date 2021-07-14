RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 603,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,937. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.36.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

