Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.