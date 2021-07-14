Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 207,024 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Mitek Systems worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mitek Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $806.40 million, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

