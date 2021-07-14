Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 143.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Danaos worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 567,343 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth $8,014,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $3,673,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $5,393,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Danaos stock opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.77. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.01 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

