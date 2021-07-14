Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 209,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Radius Health worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 55.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.18. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $796.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

RDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

