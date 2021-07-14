Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 864.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.57. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.22%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,018.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,437,875.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,483 shares of company stock worth $203,161. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

