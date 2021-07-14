Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.50% of Apyx Medical worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 44,847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APYX shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Apyx Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

