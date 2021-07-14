Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,066 shares of company stock worth $4,490,812. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

