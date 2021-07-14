Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 156.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after acquiring an additional 361,903 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 161.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 16.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Aflac by 20.3% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 66,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. 36,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

