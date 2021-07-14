Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

NASDAQ STX traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.