Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 835 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $113.34.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

