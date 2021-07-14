Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,990,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

