Redwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,373 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 24.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 38.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,291.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 378,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. 72,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,183. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

