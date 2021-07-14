Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $13.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,141 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,740,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,456,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120,262 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $87.01. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

