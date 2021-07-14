Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,796 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

OXY stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,973,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.