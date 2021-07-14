Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala Sells 2,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $123,180.00.

Selina Tobaccowala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00.

Redfin stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,201. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

