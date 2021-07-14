Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

REPH stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 64.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 212,398 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 391.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,224,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 374,135 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Athyrium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $6,145,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.