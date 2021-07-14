Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for XPeng (XPEV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for XPeng (NYSE: XPEV):

7/9/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

7/3/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

7/2/2021 – XPeng had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.30 to $56.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

6/2/2021 – XPeng had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $50.30. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at Nomura Instinet. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

XPeng stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. 349,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,908,008. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in XPeng by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,117,000 after acquiring an additional 448,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in XPeng by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,073,000 after acquiring an additional 76,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

