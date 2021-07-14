Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RETA) Insider Sells $8,554,800.00 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RETA) insider Colin John Meyer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $8,554,800.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $133.34 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

